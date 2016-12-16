Rick Scott appoints conservative Justice to Florida Supreme Court

Governor Rick Scott this morning appointed his first state Supreme Court Justice since taking office in 2011. Scott named Alan Lawson to the high court. Lawson is a Tallahassee native and graduate of the FSU College of Law. He is currently the chief judge of the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

In making his first Supreme Court appointment, Governor Rick Scott made it clear he wanted someone who would not legislate from the bench.

“Judges should not be passing laws on their own.” Scott told reporters. “They should not be creating law. they get to interpret the law, enforce the law. they should not be creating new law.”

When the newly appointed Justice was asked if there were high court decisions he disagreed with, he responded “No.”

But Justice Lawson also made it clear, he understands the Governors Concerns.

“Those who’re critical of opinions just think courts and judges have moved away from whats clearly laid out and precedent that’s not really liberal or conservative” says Lawson.

Sticking points for Scott have been the High Courts declaration that the new, 10-2 death sentencing scheme was unconstitutional. The court also threw out the workers comp statute because it restricted access to attorneys, and the court twice ruled against lawmakers in redrawing political boundaries.

Lawson’s appointment will shift the philosophical leaning of the court from a five two majority to a four three.”

When Justice Lawson was asked who he admired on the court, his named the most conservative justices. “Charles Canady is a dear friend, as is Ricky Polston.”

Canady and Polston were the lone dissenters in the death and workers comp rulings.

Under Florida’s constitution, Lawson does not need to be confirmed. He will take office next year as Justice James Perry faces mandatory retirement at the age of 70.