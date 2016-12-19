Gwen Graham says decision on Governor’s race will come “sooner than later”

Retiring one term Congresswoman Gwen Graham highlighted constitution services in her last news conference as a House Member. Graham has not yet announced for Governor, but hinted strongly that it was coming sooner and later, and virtually said so when asked about her political future.

“I will be absolutely transparent and available at all times to talk with you all” graham told reporters, “I believe that I as someone as an elected officer or running for office if I.m doing what’s right and I believe what I believe is the right direction for the state of Florida. then you all working together with me can help me spread that message.”

Graham is the daughter of former US Senator and Governor Bob Graham. Her husband Steve is currently battling cancer, and she says his health will have to come before any political plans.