College Presidents agree with Gov’s call for tuition and fee freeze

The state’s 28 state and community college Presidents, meeting in Tallahassee, are embracing the Governor’s call to limit tuition and fees in the coming year. Governor Rick Scott called for a tuition freeze and for the first time, a freeze on fee increases, which are often tied to specific needs such as health care. Daytona Beach State College President Thomas Labasso says the freeze helps fulfill the colleges mission of an education for all.

“Access is not just for an admissions policy it’s also can I forward to go, so we support an affordable higher education opportunity for citizens of our state” says Labasso.

Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh says lower fees have been a hallmark of the college system, but says the colleges would like to see some increase in state funding this year.

“We’ve held tuition and fees down, we frozen tuition and fees now for a number of years” says the TCC President. “We are proud of that, I’m proud of that as an institution, we’re proud of that as a system. We hope that we’ll get additional state funding to help us improve and continue to improve the quality of what we do for students.”

In addition to a tuition and fee freeze, the Governor is also calling for an end to the sales tax on textbooks.