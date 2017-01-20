Trump’s Court

Donald trump has promised to name a nominee for the U-S Supreme Court within a week of taking office. Few doubt Trump will choose a conservative justice to replace Antonia Scalia, but Jeffrey Rosen, Director of the National Constitution Center says Trump could choose a justice who is willing to compromise or one who is a hard liner for their view of the constitution. Either way, Rosen says it will have an impact on the court.

“Some justices are more committed to getting it right to their own vision of the constitution, my way or the highway. Justice Scalia, the late Justice Scalia was hugely influential. He was not very into compromising into pragmatism, by contrast other justices like chief justice Roberts care a lot about the institutional legitimacy of the court and are willing sometimes to compromise to shore up the courts legitimacy. So basing on whether the president chooses an institutionalist like Chief Justice Roberts or let’s say a strict constructionist like Scalia, that could very much effect the outcome”

One Florida Supreme Court Justice, Charles Canady, is said to be on Trump’s short list. Canady is one of if not the most conservative justice on the Florida high court. He has also served in the state legislature, the Congress, and as a lawyer for Jeb Bush.