Celebrity Frasch trial begins

Sex, guns, strippers and illegitimate children are all part of the allegations against the high profile defendant who is on trial in the State capitol this week for the alleged murder of this wife, who was a French model grooming her own children to be celebrities in their own right.

Samira Frasch was obsessed with dressing her daughters beyond their years. The former French model met her husband Adam Frasch during fashion week in Paris. Three years later, in 2009, they married. Fast forward five years. She had filed for divorce by the time her body was found floating in their upscale home’s pool.

Here husband is facing first degree murder charges. Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman chose not

to seek the death penalty.

“I reviewed the case for the potential of the death penalty and thought the aggregators were not present, so I did not seek it,” says the veteran prosecutor.

Dateline and other major network news programs are following every nuance of the soon to be made for TV show. During a break in the trial, we asked the defendant

”Adam, how do you feel going into today?”

He responded “Fine.”

Defense attorneys say the case is circumstantial, but wouldn’t elaborate during a break.

“No comment” resp[onded Clyde Taylor to our question.

Adam Frasch claims the couple were reconciling, and that he spent the night before she died with his wife.

Samira’s body was found several hours after Adam Frasch took the children to a home in Panama City. He was loading them into his car when police arrived and arrested him.

Only a dozen of the fist 50 jurors called said they knew about the case, even though it has been front page news and led the six pm newscasts here in the state capitol.

The trial is expected to last all week, with most of the witnesses coming from the ranks of law enforcement.

Defense attorneys told jurors today that the state can not prove Adam Frasch was in the same town when the murder was committed.