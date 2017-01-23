Pipeline Protestors come to the Capitol

About sixty people carrying signs stood on the steps of the old State Capitol today to protest the Sabal Trail Pipeline under constriction north central Florida. They fear the petroleum the pipeline will carry will pollute water supplies. John Quarterman of the Suwanee Riverkeepers says they also hope to get the attention of state regulators, who they say aren’t doing their job.

“We need the public against this. There are many ways,a s I mentioned, that it can still be stopped and we need to stop it. One thing is their permit violations because they’re making them. A frack out, a sinkhole, there’s all sorts of things. Fine them.”

The pipeline, when finished, would move one billion cubic feet of gas to Florida,