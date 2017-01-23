Weekend Storm Cleanup

The killer weekend storm that left people dead in Mississippi and Georgia also left 34 thousand without power in the state Capitol. .Seven to ten thousand woke this morning still without power, Dozens of homes were damaged by falling trees. We found Tallahassee homeowner Dennis Michael Murphy cutting a large pine tree into pieces after it had fallen and blocked the road in front of his house.

“It was breezy and my neighbors did witness the tree fall. and fortunately it did not hit my house and cause any other property damage” says the thankful homeowner.

Most people have now had their power restored in the Capital city, where the mayor says lessons were learned after Hurricane Hermine left many without power for a week back in September.