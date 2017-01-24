Governor to work to repeal Obamacare

Governor Rick Scott fought Obamacare before and during his first term as Governor, losing a lawsuit at the US Supreme Court. Now, with Donald Trump on speed dial, Scott plans to spend the next year continuing the fight.

“At the Federal level, I’m going to work with Congressman Price and the Trump administration to repeal and replace Obamacare, come up with a system that taxpayers can afford, people can afford, companies can afford” Scott told reporters, “We truly have to have access to quality health care. At the state level, as you know,I’ve been fighting to make sure people know what things cost. It’s not fair that people don’t know what things cost.”

Scott, a former health care executive, would establish a system that requires hospitals to publish their fees for procedures and medications.