The state rested its case today in the trial of a well know podiatrist. He’s on trial in the state Capitol for killing his wife, a former french model. Before resting, the state called a former cell mate, Dale Folsom, who spent months with Frasch in a jail cell. Folsom testified Frasch admitted hitting his wife with a gold club.

“And what happened after he hit her in the head with a golf club?” asked prosecutor Georgia Cappleman.

Folsom responded: “She feel and he said he checked on her a little bit later, realized what happened, saying he didn’t mean to kill her. He was upset when he told me, but said he didn’t mean to kill her. Just happened and he got scared and ran. Through her in the pool and ran.”

Samira Frasch’s DNA was found on a golf club. Folsom has multiple convictions for cashing bad checks. defense attorneys say he reward for testifying was getting out of jail.