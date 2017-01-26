Facebook Live suicide on lawmakers radar

The Department of Children and Families is in the process of producing a detailed report on their contacts with a 14 year old who has been in the foster care system and committed suicide over the weekend on Facebook live. The House legislative committee overseeing the agency met today but did not discuss the case, but Chairwoman Gayle Harrell says the death is on their radar.

“This is something I have to see the CERT report and really ask the tough questions when we get that information back. this is a major problem and we are going to continue to focus on child welfare” says Harrell.

The DCF website shows 23 children have died this year in Florida.