Scientists say “Keep the Course” on Everglades projects

60 water policy experts and scientists delivered a letter to Governor Rick Scott today, urging him to continue on with projects already underway to restore the Everglades. The scientists are concerned a plan by the Senate President to buy 60 thousand acres south of Lake Okeechobee would disrupt the projects already under way. Henry Dean is the former Director of the South Florida Water Management District.

“They need to finish those jobs, reservoir,storm water treatment areas, a number of projects taken together will provide probably another 6 hundred thousand acres get of storage that we need in South Florida” said Dean after delivering the letter to Scott’s receptionist.

US Sugar is opposed to selling its land to the state for the projects envisioned by the Senate President, and they are organizing local opposition to the land buy.