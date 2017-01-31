Scott backs Trump immigration order

Although thousands protested President Trumps immigration order in major cities across the state, Governor Rick Scott told reporters that nobody should be surprised.

“I’m comfortable that we now have a President and head of Homeland Security that’s going to focus on the safety of Americans” says Scott. “ Look, there’s always a better way to present some…roll something out, but what I do care about, I care about the safety of the people in our state.”

The immigration efforts were also applauded by the state House Speaker. When asked, Senate President Joe Negron called the problem a federal issue but said the country must protect its borders.