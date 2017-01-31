Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "I am prepared for the worst, but hope for the best."
  • Euripides
    "There is just one life for each of us: our own."
  • Clare Boothe Luce
    "Courage is the ladder on which all the other virtues mount."
  • Maya Angelou
    "If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded."

State workforce pay raises on horizon

January 31st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott has proposed pay raises for Correctional officers and sworn police officers who work for the state. His budget released today also contains a one time bonus for state employees, who have not had a raise in about four years. the legislature has consistently said no to state workers. Scott says that needs to change.
“We have great state workers, and you really have thank people for what they do.  People who work for state government are on a mission and they try to do their job really well, so I think we need to pay them well.”

Florida’s workforce is among the smallest and least paid per capita in the nation.

State Pay Raises00000004

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com