Rick Scott takes shot at House Speaker over incentives

Governor Rick Scott told reporters today that reluctance on the State House to approve money for jobs incentives and tourism advertising and incentives will cost people jobs. Scott blames House Speaker Richard Corcoran for the lack of funding, saying Corcoran is using the incentives as a platform to run for Governor in 2018.

“How can anybody say we don’t want to help a poor family get a job. How can anybody say, Oh, this investment where we get a return, we don’t want to keep doing that. It has to be…the only thing this could be is politics. You would never think this way in business” Scott told reporters.

A House committee today took action to eliminate 23 different incentives. In a statement, House Speaker Richard Corcoran said: ” I think the Governor is a good man and a friend. However, we were elected to do what is right and clean up government, put an end to the waste of taxpayer money, and end the culture of corruption. The Governor cannot be surprised that we will do the right thing regardless of the consequences. Whether it is EFI, VISIT Florida, or Obamacare expansion, we never question the Governor’s motives.”