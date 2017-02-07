Advocates critical of Trump Supreme Court Nominee

A handful of students, state lawmakers, and advocates gathered at the state capitol today to protest the Presidents Supreme Court Nominee. they argue Judge Neil Gorsuch would be bad for gay rights, the LGBT community and for women.

“The right to safe and legal abortion has been the law of the land for 40 years and is part of the fabric of this country. Judge Gorsuch’s record shows that he could vote with the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. That simply is unacceptable and would take us back decades in the fight for women’s equality and for women to make their own health care decisions” says Missy Wesolowski from Planned Parenthood.

A Democratic lawmaker said not giving President Obama’s nominee a hearing last year means the GOP stole the nomination, arguing it sets a bad precedent for future nominees.