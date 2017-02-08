Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Henry Ward Beecher
    "Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward heaven."
  • Henry Van Dyke
    "Some people are so afraid to die that they never begin to live."
  • Marcus Tullius Cicero
    "Justice consists in doing no injury to men; decency in giving them no offense."
  • Napoleon Hill
    "Effort only fully releases its reward after a person refuses to quit."

Enterprise Florida first vote

February 8th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

EFIA House panel voted 10-5 today in the state capitol to abolish 28 state run incentive programs, including Enterprise Floria, the state’s business development arm. CEO Chris Hart says he’s tightened travel procedures and reduced salaries since taking over the troubled agency in January.

“We understand the taxpayers is ultimately funding economic development” says Hart. “Its a public good, just like transportation and education are public goods. And because of that, we recognize that taxpayers are out shareholders, and we’re always looking to bring the highest return to the shareholder we possible can.”

Keeping funding for Enterprise Florida is a top priority of the Governor.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com