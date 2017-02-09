Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Henry Ward Beecher
    "Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward heaven."
  • Henry Van Dyke
    "Some people are so afraid to die that they never begin to live."
  • Marcus Tullius Cicero
    "Justice consists in doing no injury to men; decency in giving them no offense."
  • Napoleon Hill
    "Effort only fully releases its reward after a person refuses to quit."

Judicial term limits clears committee

February 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A House committee has approved legislation to limit judges on appeals courts and the Florida Supreme Court to just two, six year terms. The vote came after the committee was told the change would lead to inexperience on the bench and longer wait times for court rulings. Tampa State Representative Sean Shaw is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Leander Shaw. He says the legislation is not needed.

“I’m still not sure there is a problem that we are addressing. If you do not agree with certain decisions of the Florida Supreme Court or an appellate court, good. That’s okay. It means the separation of powers is working” says Shaw.

 

Shaw’s father, Justice Leander Shaw, served 23 years as an appellate judge, and successfully faced two retention votes.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com