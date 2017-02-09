Welcome to

Legislative rule dysfunction

February 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The state legislature has gotten itself into a dilemma because of different rules in the House and Senate when it comes to the budget, which is the only bill the legislature must pass.  The House wants to outlaw lasts minute additions to the budget. Those projects often grease compromise, so now Senate Appropriations Chair Jack latvala (R-Clearwater) is proposing a joint rule which will allow budget additions under two conditions.

“Certain categories of projects not included in the original bills submitted to the conference committee may be included in a conference report, if number one, certain information is submitted at the time the project is proposed to the conference committee. And number two, very importantly, the conference committee provides time for public testimony, which would outline the projects” explained the senior Senator.

