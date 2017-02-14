Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Atwater says time right to leave

February 14th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

CFO Jeff Atwater met with Governor Rick Scott this afternoon to discuss legislative priorities, but Atwater said afterwards that Scott tell him he would take as long as necessary to name Atwater’s successor. Atwater has resigned to take the CFO job at Florida Atlantic University, the same university he once applied for its presidency.

“The positions open now. The opportunity presents itself now. i do wish it was at a later date,, I spend much of my business career associated with the University. As a legislator, helped establish the med school there. My three children went there, so there’s just been an incredibly deep affection” says the CFO.

Atwater says a salary level has not been finalized. He makes 129,00 as CFO.

 

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com