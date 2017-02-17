Doctors in Florida can now talk to their patients about guns after a federal appeals court struck down key provisions of the so-called ‘Docs vs Glocks’ law.

The law kept physicians from asking their patients about firearm ownership.

Pediatrician Louis St. Petery was one of the lead plaintiffs in the suit. He’s happy this long legal challenge appears to be over. “Well I think they made the right decision. We were not happy when this passed the Florida Legislature.

Because there are so many children who get injured or killed inappropriately, a lot by handguns that are improperly stored” says St. Peterey.

The doctor says he thinks the ruling will make kids safer. The 8-3 decision by the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned an earlier decision by a divided three-judge panel that upheld the Florida law. The opinion only applies to portions of the law that restricted doctors from inquiring about firearms.

The decision could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.