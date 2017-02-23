Moms pushing recess legisltion

Flanked by moms who want their elementary kids to have recess each day, the sponsors of legislation that would require twenty minutes a day of free play talked to reporters today. The legislation faces an uncertain future because it is considered a mandate to local school districts, but sponsor Anitere Flores says research can’t be disputed.

“Our research, not our research, but research from across the state and across the country shows that giving our students a fifteen to twenty minute break every day helped them not just mentally, but helped them academically. And helps the teachers as well” says Flores.

The legislation was filed after a swell of grass roots support from moms and teachers across the state. the PTA also supports a mandated recess break for grades K-5.