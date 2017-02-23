National healthcare protests comes to state Capitol.

Three dozen protestors gathered outside the state Capitol today to tell GOP lawmakers to leave their healthcare alone. Dozens of similar protests around the state and country are designed to let legislators and the Congress know people value their healthcare. WithoutObamacare, Erin Hoover says her family would be lost,

“But, if that is repealed, without a replacement and a good replacement, people like me and my daughter we really may not have access to see a doctor” says Hooper.

Today’s rally was part of a national bus tour to convince decision makers not to repeal Obamacare.