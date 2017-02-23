No sweets or soda for food stamp recipients?

People using food stamps may soon no longer be able to purchase candy or soft drinks with their Electronic benefits card. nationally, the purchases account for just under six percent of food stamp purchases. A house committee approved banning the purchases with food stamps this morning. Sponsor Ralph Massullo is a medical doctor.

“There’s nothing nutritional at all with it. as a matter of fact it anti nutritional because it makes you unhealthy. right” asks Massullo. “Nutrition is to make you healthier. You grow better if you are a child. you mature better,, and you develop healthy habits. Something that’s anti nutritional leads you in the wrong direction.”

Without a waiver from the federal government, the prohibition can’t take place. Florida retailers say they would prefer a national fix, not just a Florida specific ban.