Housing Cash on the line again during legislative session

When someone buys a new or used home, 200 dollars is collected for every one hundred thousand dollars of value to help fund low income housing. Florida Affordable Housing Coalition CEO Jamie Ross says 292 million is available this year to help nearly a million Floridians who are paying more than half their income in rent. But here’s the problem. State lawmakers often take half or more of the fund each year to spend on projects other than housing.

“Florida has approximately 34 thousand people who are living in homeless shelters, and on the streets. This includes 2, 902 Veterans and 6,140 children” says Ross.

The group estimates that more than 28 thousand jobs would be created if all of the money designated for low income housing actually went to its mission. The Governor’s recommended budget calls for taking almost 200 million of the cash for other purposes.