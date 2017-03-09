Welcome to

Mental health experts worry about funding cut

March 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Mental health leaders in Florida are worrying about potential budget cuts this year. Florida is already 49th in per capita funding and the need outpaces the services available. At a news conference int he state Capitol, Clay county father

rick Marquis told a harrowing story of receiving a call from his son saying he had blood coming out of his eyes and people were trying to kill him.

“I called five hospitals checking availability, with nothing available. One major hospital says we have two camped out  out in the waiting room, waiting on a bed. My wife and I went on a 24 hours  split shift suicide watch” says the distraught former Navy Commander.

Rick Scott has recommend an addition 25 million this year, but some lawmakers are suggesting cutting that much or more.

