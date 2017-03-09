Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Simone de Beauvoir
    "I tore myself away from the safe comfort of certainties through my love for truth - and truth rewarded me."
  • Henry David Thoreau
    "What is called genius is the abundance of life and health."
  • Horace Mann
    "It is well to think well; it is divine to act well."
  • John Burroughs
    "The secret of happiness is something to do."

State may ban cigarette sales to anyone under 21

March 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

 

Teens would no longer be able to buy cigarettes under legislation filed int eh state Capitol. State Senator Daryl Rouson has filed legislation to move the age up to 21. He says it will keep younger and younger kids from getting the habit.

“And we know the the greatest pathway of young teenagers obtaining cigarettes is are other teenagers, 15, 17, 18 yeas old, and we want to stop that because they don’t understand the effect of nicotine the effect of impurities that are in tobacco smoke. Its effecting their health” says Rouson.

Rouson himself is a former smoker who understands the addiction.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com