Decriminalizing Open Carry?

Concealed weapons permit holders who inadvertently display their gun would no longer be committing a crime. Legislation approved by the House Criminal Justice Committee would decriminalize the display. Sponsor Neil Combee of Lakeland calls it a reluctant compromise on open carry.

“If you are walking down the street and a gust of wind blows your coat open, you’re not going to jail. If you’re in the grocery store and you bend down to pick up a case of water off your shopping cart, and a quarter inch of your gun might show, you’re not going to jail, at least not the first time” Combee told the committee,

People who inadvertently show their gun the first time would face a 25 dollar fine. Second offenses would bring a 500 fine. Third offenses would remain misdemeanor offenses.