House Judiciary Chair calls for State Attorneys removal

The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is calling for the Governor to suspend Orlando-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala after she said she wold not seek death in murder cases during her tenure. Rep. Chris Sprowls says her decision could undermine the death penalty across the state.

“I think that what we have to look at next is whether or not she should be suspended. It is my opinion that she should absolutely be suspended, and that should then be forward to the Senate to confirm that removal. I think the real threat now is that you have one state attorney who is unwilling to follow the law or even consider it, which could lead to a real danger for the death penalty statute in its entirety” Sprowls told us.

Sprowls believes Ayala’s anti death penalty stance could allow someone sentenced to death elsewhere in the state to challenge their sentence on equal protection grounds.