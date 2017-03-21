Pollution Notification Legislation moving in Senate

A giant sinkhole in Polk County that dumped millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater into the acquirer and a sewage spill in St. Petersburg are the catalyst for legislation that would require companies to notify the Department of Environmental Protection of any spills. State Senator Bill Galvano of Bradenton says the department would then be responsible for notifying area residents.

“You had the two incidents in August and September and people want to be informed, at least my constituents, and I believe its true throughout the state. People are very serious about their drinking water, and when something like this happens, we need to know about it” says Galvano.

The Governor tried to use remaking to require the notice, but after a judge threw the rule making process out, Scott turned to lawmakers for the legislation. The bill has not gotten a hearing in the House.