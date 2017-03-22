League of Mayors to lawmakers. Back Off

The Florida League of Mayors wants to get on lawmakers radar and they want the legislature to stop trying to overturn home rule. Prior to 1968, cities had to ask lawmakers for local bills to address local problems. Now the legislature is pushing a bill ending local regulatory control. League of Mayors President Carol McCormick of Palm Shores says enough is enough.

“We took action on the internet gambling facilities before the legislature did. So we have to address issues as they come to us. we can’t wait, and to think that 412 cities can come up here an find a legislator who’s gonna have time to deal with a local issue” says the Mayor.

The mayors are also worried lawmakers will disable Community Redevelopment Agencies that fund improvements in disadvantaged neighborhoods.