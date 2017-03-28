Children’s Week packs Capitol Courtyard

Several thousand advocates for Children filled the courtyard in the state Capitol for most of the day. The event is designed to get lawmakers to pay attention to the needs of children. Surgeon General Celeste Philip told the crowd the Department of Health would be working to make kids healthier by encouraging changes in lifestyle through better surroundings such as healthier food options at local stores.

“Health care itself accounts for about twenty percent of what makes people healthy. Other factors in our community, where we live, where we live work and play as we say in public health, actually influence our health much more than health care. sometimes our zip code is the most sensitive indicator of what our overall health is” says the Surgeon General.

Others urged advocates to push local officials for more parks and zoning that would allow healthier food options in poor neighborhoods.