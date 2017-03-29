Seniors press lawmakers

Two thousand seniors from across the state filled the state Capitol today. The annual event is designed to draw attention to the needs of the states oldest citizens, which include funding for health care and increased screening for dementia. Organizer Jason Zaborske says lawmakers would be wise to listen.

“Seniors mean business in the state of Florida. They are huge economic drivers. they are the ones who pay real estate taxes, property taxes and have the most to say. they are the ones that vote” says Zaborske.

Seniors, along with the state’s realtors are also looking for an increased homestead exemption.