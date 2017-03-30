Welcome to

Senate passes gambling bill

March 30th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The first gambling bill to hit the State Senate since 2010  passed today with no debate.

The bill expands slot machines across 8 counties where locals voted to approve them.

The Seminole Tribe says it is opposed to the bill because it threatens their exclusivity granted them by  prior agreement.

Sponsor, Bill Galvano of Bradenton says there are issues that will need to be sorted out.

“Well the compact still exists and I remind people of that all the time. There’s another 14 years on the existing compact, but the question is do we have a compact with a fight over bank-hard games and a fight over revenue share and what’s available.” says Galvano.

The House opposes any gaming expansion beyond current gaming.  Galvano says the bill will start a conversation between the House and Senate.

