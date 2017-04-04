Welcome to

FSU Day at the State Capitol

April 4th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Garnet and gold decorated the state Capitol today for the annual FSU Day.

Cheerleaders, jugglers and a pep band from the school’s college of music entertained a crowd in a  show of school spirit.

FSU Alumni serving in the legislature were honored at the event along with some of this years star football players. FSU President John Thrasher praised the sports teams but recognized the schools academic excellence.

“Florida State is on a roll in a lot of ways. On the field and off US News and World Report has ranked FSU as the 38th best public university in the nation and we’re moving closer to our goal of being in the top 25. With your help and the help of our great friends in this great Florida Legislature we know we’ll get there” says the President.

Inside the Capitol, each of the colleges erected displays talking about their individual disciples.

