Families of children killed by texting drivers call for action

A half dozen families who lost someone to a tragic traffic week were in the state Capitol today, pushing for tougher texting legislation. The bill has been stymied by legislative leaders. Gwendolyn Reese lost her niece, Devon in 2015. She came from St. Petersburg to work in Devon’s memory.

“Someone described driving while texting or distracted by using your phone like having two to three drinks of alcohol. You can’t drive under the influence. You can’t drive while drinking, so why should you be able to drive while texting when the degree of distraction i is equal” said Reese.

Reese says she doesn’t know for sure if tougher texting penalties would have saved her niece, but says they would have improved her chances.