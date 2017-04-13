Anti Fracking Advocates Crying Foul

Fracking opponents at the Capitol are angry bi-partisan legislation to ban fracking is not moving They blame campaign contributions from big energy companies, ,and are calling on lawmakers to hear the bill. Dr. Ron Saff likened pro racking arguments to those of the cigarette industry.

“Just as there is no safe cigarette, there is no such thing as safe fracking using acids or other dangerous chemical. Communities that have fracking nearby are outraged at the massive amounts of air pollution and contamination of their drink water, which threatens the health of anyone living nearby” Saff told reporters at a news conference.

More than 70 local governments have banned fracking.