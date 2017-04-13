Welcome to

Law Enforcement Torch Run Prepares the State for Summer Special Olympics

April 13th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
Hundreds of uniformed public officers made their way to the Capitol Plaza in Tallahassee baring the Flame of Hope for the Special Olympics.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been a tradition for 34 years.
Each year more than 300 agencies from around the state participate and show their support for the organization that serves more than 4.7 million special needs kids around the world.
“These men and women here today represent more than 8,000 of their colleges throughout the state who will carry the torch to the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Florida State Summer Games,” said Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi.
At this year’s ceremony Publix donated 3.8 million dollars to the Special Olympics.

