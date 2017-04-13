Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Thomas Jefferson
    "The boisterous sea of liberty is never without a wave."
  • Thomas A. Edison
    "I have friends in overalls whose friendship I would not swap for the favor of the kings of the world."
  • Ingrid Bergman
    "Happiness is good health and a bad memory."
  • Jessamyn West
    "The past is really almost as much a work of the imagination as the future."

Sen. Bill Nelson Confident in His Ability to Beat Gov. Scott in Predicted Senate Race

April 13th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
US Senator Bill Nelson waved off questions regarding rumors that Governor Rick Scott may run against him in the 2018 election.
When asked how he felt about running against Scot the Senator said he’s confident in the funds his campaign has raised.
He also spoke about the importance of keeping an eye on voter suppression in the state.
“I think now we’ve got to watch it like a hawk because this has been a trend not only in Florida, but all over in other states of trying to make it harder to vote,” said Senator Nelson, “That is a suppression of the right to vote and that is one of our most important constitutional rights.”
Nelson noted since 2012 there have been multiple examples of Florida Republicans supporting legislation that targeted keeping women and minorities from voting.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com