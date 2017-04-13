Sen. Bill Nelson Confident in His Ability to Beat Gov. Scott in Predicted Senate Race

US Senator Bill Nelson waved off questions regarding rumors that Governor Rick Scott may run against him in the 2018 election.

When asked how he felt about running against Scot the Senator said he’s confident in the funds his campaign has raised.

He also spoke about the importance of keeping an eye on voter suppression in the state.

“I think now we’ve got to watch it like a hawk because this has been a trend not only in Florida, but all over in other states of trying to make it harder to vote,” said Senator Nelson, “That is a suppression of the right to vote and that is one of our most important constitutional rights.”

Nelson noted since 2012 there have been multiple examples of Florida Republicans supporting legislation that targeted keeping women and minorities from voting.