Scott wants Lake Okeechobee Dike rebuilt, supports water storage

April 17th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

After months of silence, Governor Rick Scott today called on legislative leaders to spend an unanticipated two hundred million dollars to fix the Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobee. Scott also said he would support new water storage south of the Lake as long as it does not involve taking private lands or cost people their jobs. Scott believes

“I want to get this done. I don’t want to go through.  I want to do everything I can so we don’t get through another year where we have excess water and we have to see discharges out of Lake O. Lake O. we have the ability in our budget to do this, and I’m calling on both the House and Senate to be a partner  to get this done” Scott told reporters.

The Governor’s support is key to the plan supported by the Senate President. The Governor says he has asked for nothing in return from legislative leaders.

