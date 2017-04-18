Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • William Feather
    "A man must not deny his manifest abilities, for that is to evade his obligations."
  • Milton Friedman
    "We have a system that increasingly taxes work and subsidizes nonwork."
  • Billy Graham
    "God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, 'I love you.'"
  • Ethel Barrymore
    "You grow up the day you have the first real laugh at yourself."

Florida House Apologizes to Groveland Four

April 18th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida House has approved legislation formally apologizing to the families of four African American men wrongfully convicted in 1949 of raping a white woman. Know as the Groveland Four, three of the men were sent to prison. A fourth was shot by a posse. After the US Supreme Court threw out the convictions, two of the men were shot, one of them fatally, by the Sheriff in Lake County.  Carol Greenlee is the daughter of the longest surviving man. She thanked lawmakers.

“For releasing my family from prison. From releasing my nieces. My son. My brothers from the dark cloud, the shame and the stigma” says the 67 year old, who was four when her father went to prison.

Author Gilbert King won a Pulitzer for his book “Devil in the Grove” about the crime and the murders.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com