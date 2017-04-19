Former Death Row Inmates Show Support for Ayala

Six former death row inmates walked the Capitol hallways today to support Orlando area State attorney Aramis Ayala.

She has been under fire from lawmakers for refusing to seek death sentences.

But the six Exonerated men say the fact Florida has released 26 innocent men from death row is evidence enough the system is flawed.

Sean Penalver, one of the exonerated death row inmates said many cases involve prosecutors withholding evidence.

“We do also have people who will make up stories. we have mistaken identification. we have human error. You know anywhere you have human error,” said Penalver, “You can’t. It’s not fool proof. You can’t march forward and kill somebody based on a human system.”

Florida has had more exonerations than any other state.