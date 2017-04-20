Baptist Ministries Call for Senator Artiles Ousting

Baptist ministers in Tallahassee plan a protest outside the Tallahassee office of State Senator Frank Artilles next Tuesday .

That is the day a special masters report is due after a complaint was filed alleging Artiles used a racial slur and called a fellow Senator the B word.

The Reverend RB Holmes of Bethel Baptist Church said Artiles must resign or lawmakers must remove him.

“His comments have put a bad scar on theSenate and it’s come upon Republicans and Democrats to s

peak loudly against those inflamatory comments that came out of his mouth,” said Holmes.

The National Organization for Women also called on Artiles to step down or be removed from office.