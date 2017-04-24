Texting legislation gets workshop, no movement to Floor

A House Committee held a work shop on tougher texting laws today, but took no vote. The legislation has been stalled because of opposition of the incoming Speaker, but that is no solace to Demetrius Branca, who lost his son Anthony to a distracted driver last year.

Sot: Demetrius Branca

Father

“There is always a back door to file legislation and gets things passed. I just don’t know if that’s going to happen. I think there is still too much resistance from Leadership” says the grieving father.

Q: “Next Year, the year after?”

“Next year we’re coming in hard and hot. we’re gonna try everything we can to make

this happen. People are dying everyday and we can’t wait. We can’t wait until next year, but we have to” says Branca.

The legislation Branca and others are seeking would allow police to stop texting offenders without some other offense. Currently enforcement is a secondary offense, and tickets can only be issued when the office stops a motorist for something else,