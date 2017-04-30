Legislature chooses Air BNB over local governments

The Florida House has voted 63-56 after two hours of debate to restrict local governments ability to regulate home sharing companies such as Air BNB, which typically contract and list homes for daily, weekly, and monthly rentals. Opponents spoke of a parade of horribles, in which middle class neighborhoods are being destroyed.

“They are buying houses on the Gulf of Mexico and gutting them. Putting ten to twelve bedrooms in, and renting them daily and weekly by the room. Now, this is not a home” said Rep. Kathleen Peters.

But supporters say it comes down to a more basic right. You can do what you want with your property unless a homeowners association prohibits it.

“We as the legislature and local governments have no right to tell us or other s what they can or can not do with their properties. That is what property rights are all about” argued Rep. Blaise Ingoglia.

A Senate vote could come next week.