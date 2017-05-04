Major Education Bill Beginning to Shape Up in Favor of Parent Groups

The State Legislature is in the midst of coming to a final agreement on a major education bill.

The details of what a final bill will look like are still up in the air, but Senator Anitere Flores is pushing hard for fewer tests, mandatory recess and more local control.

As the bill comes closer to its final form it seems like she just might accomplish those goals and that has the Parent Teacher Association excited.

“We saw a lot of good bills that were a step in the right direction. You know we’re not going to get everything we want this year, but we’re moving in the right direction and we’re happy with that,” said Angie Gallo with the Florida PTA.

The PTA say it would prefer to see a larger reduction in testing than currently is on the table.