Opioid Response Bill Cleared for Governors Desk… Mandatory Minimums and All

The legislature passed its major legislation in response to the opioid crisis today.

The bill passed the Senate after a lengthy debate on whether to remove an amendment that did away with mandatory minimums for fentanyl and carfentanyl dealers.

Bill sponsor Greg Steube says he’s open to discussing mandatory minimums at a later time for other drugs, but his bill wasn’t the right place to fight for the issue due to the health crisis at hand.

The Senate voted to readopt the mandatory minimums by a margin of just two votes.

“We are treating fentanyl and carfentanyl exactly the way that we currently treat cocaine, opioids and all the other scheduled drugs that are against the law in our state,” said Senate Sponsor Greg Steube.

The bill now goes to the governor.