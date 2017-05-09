Medical Marijuana Legislation Could Bring Lawmakers Back to Capitol Early

When the hankies fell Monday night, so did any hope of passing a medical marijuana bill this session.

Senate President Joe Negron said he’s open to the idea of calling a special session to work on passing a bill.

“I do think the Legislature has a responsibility to be involved in that implementation so I think that’s an option we’ll look at,” said Negron.

Activists say until that happens, the bill’s demise leaves patients in a bad spot.

With the bills failure obstacles like a 90-day waiting period to receive medical marijuana after receiving a doctors recommendation remain.

“Hopefully we can get this moving forward. And the department I know is well intentioned, the Governor’s Office is well intentioned to get this moving so patients can have access to this medicine that they voted for,” said Jeff Sharkey with the Medical Marijuana Business association.

The bill died after the House insisted each of seven current growers be allowed 100 retail outlets.

The Senate wanted just ten, but with the addition of ten new growers.

Now implementation of the amendment falls on the Department of Health (DOH).

Senator Rob Bradley sponsored the medical marijuana bill. He worries what will happen if DOH has the final say.

“I think that that’s a real concern and the Legislature at some point in time needs to have a bill that implements amendment two,” said Bradley.

If the Legislature doesn’t figure something out lawsuits are likely to come.

John Morgan, the man responsible for initially getting the amendment on the ballot has been tweeting about filing a suite.

The DOH began drafting guidelines back in January . The DOH has until October 3rd to implement the rules it develops.