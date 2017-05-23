Forecasted Rains May Put a Damper on Wildfires

The Director of the Florida Forest Service says he has his fingers crossed that weather patterns are changing and recent rain has dampened fire danger.

South Carolina crews fighting fires in Florida will go home this week.

Still Director Jim Karels says the drought is still a major concern.

“A lot of equipment fires. A lot of vehicle fires lately. and when we start going to vehicle fires and catalytic converters in this state when the humidity doesn’t quite drop like it does in the west that we are extremely dry,” said Karels, “Because they are just parking their cars or trucks and the next thing you know they come back and the truck’s burned up and there’s a two or three hundred acre fire running away from them. It’s that type of situation.”

More than 170 thousand acres have burned in Florida so far this year.

The day began with 114 active wildfires.