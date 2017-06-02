Florida Taxwatch Happy with Vetoes

Governor Rick Scott said he was vetoing more than four hundred million dollars from the state budget earlier today. (the list is not yet out). Florida Taxwatch had called for axing about half that much, but Taxwatch CEO Dominic Calabro says the addition items vetoed by the Governor are sound policy.

“So in addition to the numbers Florida Taxwatch pointed out, the two hundred plus million dollars, there are about several hundred million of member projects, which kind of represent petty parochialism of varying degrees. And those we pointed out the Governor should consider, but they definitely violated or circumvented the process the legislature established” says Calabro.

Q:”So taxpayers should be happy?”

“Absolutely”

Lawmakers can reenact whatever Scott vetoes with a two thirds vote to override the veto, but such votes are rare.