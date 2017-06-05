Welcome to

Murder Suspect in Court

June 5th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The man accused of murdering an FSU law professor nearly three years ago will likely stand trial in November. The State asked a judge to set a date in either July or November. Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman expects the defense to agree on the November date.

“I just spoke to the opposing counsel, who seems to think his co counsel will think that the November date will work, but no so much in July. I’ll be happy if I get it tried this year” says Cappleman.

Three people have been charged in the murder One has turned states evidence and will testify against the other two. The family of the slain professors wife are also suspects, but they have not been charged in the case.

